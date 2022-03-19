Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.13

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and traded as high as $2.20. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 50,319 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Siebert Financial in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of -0.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEB. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Siebert Financial by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

