Short Interest in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Drops By 16.7%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 343,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of VERA opened at $23.00 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75.
In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, bought 266,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Vera Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vera Therapeutics (VERA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Vera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.