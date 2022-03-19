Short Interest in Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Drops By 16.7%

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 343,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of VERA opened at $23.00 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $37.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.75.

In other news, major shareholder Sofinnova Venture Partners X, bought 266,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 141,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 12,021.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,733,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

