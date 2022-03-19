Short Interest in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Expands By 16.6%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 5,830,000 shares. Currently, 13.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $516,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $398,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,183,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,112,000 after buying an additional 815,094 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.86.

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $80.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $111.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.82 and its 200-day moving average is $85.63.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.01. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.