Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 31 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 85.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 36.7% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,770.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $900.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,145.45.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $122.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $780.00. 4,237,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,788. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $798.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,222.47. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $510.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile (Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.