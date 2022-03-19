Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Shares Down 3.6%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.80 and last traded at $33.25. 4,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 276,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Shoe Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $939.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.41.

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.28. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 11.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 5.66%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shoe Carnival by 113.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 90.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 87.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 93.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 89,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

