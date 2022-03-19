Shift Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Shift Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial analyst N. Khan anticipates that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SFT. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Shift Technologies from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

SFT opened at $2.64 on Thursday. Shift Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 107.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after acquiring an additional 177,485 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 621.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 342,067 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 69,756 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $305,000. 40.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.