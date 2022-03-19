Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,863 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of Service Co. International worth $29,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after acquiring an additional 39,785 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 36.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 974,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,249,000 after acquiring an additional 262,854 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 591,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,067 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter valued at $602,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE SCI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,195. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.34.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

Service Co. International Profile (Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.