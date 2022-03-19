SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Lowered to $56.00 at UBS Group

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

S has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.46.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,338,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,116 shares of company stock worth $13,560,373. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

