Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Lowered to $95.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.88% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.27.
NASDAQ SMTC opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.44. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55.
In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,650 shares of company stock worth $1,966,146. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $51,066,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,126,000 after purchasing an additional 517,200 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,009,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,227,000 after buying an additional 411,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Semtech (SMTC)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.