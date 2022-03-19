Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Lowered to $95.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 33.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech has a 1 year low of $57.97 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.44. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $881,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,650 shares of company stock worth $1,966,146. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth about $51,066,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,126,000 after purchasing an additional 517,200 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,009,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Semtech by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,227,000 after buying an additional 411,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

