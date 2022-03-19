Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 162.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 231.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $156.29 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $157.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.93. The firm has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 107.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.14.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

