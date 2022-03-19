SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $131.33 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.610 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $10.63. 2,446,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,289,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

About SecureWorks (Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.