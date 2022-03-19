SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.
NASDAQ SCWX opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $26.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 797.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 32,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.
SecureWorks Company Profile (Get Rating)
SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.
