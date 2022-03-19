SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $10.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $26.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 797.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 32,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

