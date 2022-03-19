SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.70)-($0.61) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.22). The company issued revenue guidance of $475-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $532.80 million.SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.700-$-0.610 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.20. SecureWorks has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCWX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut SecureWorks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCWX. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SecureWorks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

