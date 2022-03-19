Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.33). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.73.

NYSE:GOL opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.85. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $11.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 2,556.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the third quarter valued at $128,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

