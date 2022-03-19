SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Update

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,380,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the February 13th total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SEAC stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.08. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.15 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SeaChange International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAC. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the second quarter worth $1,233,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 5,134.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 767,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 52.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 158,378 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEAC. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

