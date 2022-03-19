Scotiabank Raises Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$116.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$112.00 to C$116.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$110.30.

Shares of L opened at C$111.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$66.40 and a one year high of C$116.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$101.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$96.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 23,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.81, for a total transaction of C$2,415,107.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,228,174.70. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total transaction of C$832,977.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$636,895.74. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,679 shares of company stock valued at $10,006,061.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

