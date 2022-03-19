Sciencast Management LP Takes $868,000 Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 353,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 54,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.10.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United States Steel stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 32,815,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,941,172. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

