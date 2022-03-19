Sciencast Management LP Takes $1.10 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,374,000 after purchasing an additional 105,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 180,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $11,833,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,871 shares of company stock valued at $24,448,091. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.22.

MPWR stock traded up $18.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $469.88. 1,152,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,523. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $424.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $479.42. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.53 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 47.43%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

