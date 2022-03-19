Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 100,074 Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,074 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,378 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,475 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $633,794.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,904,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,518,827. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.41. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.20.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

HAL has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

