Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Shares in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 36,058 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in TripAdvisor by 1,536.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at $96,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at $159,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TripAdvisor stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.38. 1,755,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $61.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

