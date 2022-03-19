Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,830 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.14.

COST traded up $8.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $561.35. 3,529,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,247. The firm has a market cap of $248.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $515.17 and its 200 day moving average is $506.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $322.39 and a one year high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

