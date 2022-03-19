Sciencast Management LP Makes New $5.07 Million Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,759 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,000. United Rentals makes up approximately 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of URI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 158.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,080 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 11,331.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,407,000 after acquiring an additional 390,950 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $68,042,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on URI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.42.

Shares of URI traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.24. The stock had a trading volume of 666,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,406. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.59 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.42.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

