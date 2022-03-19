Sciencast Management LP Invests $695,000 in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 20.9% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 29.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Shares of ANF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.27. 2,774,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,810. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

