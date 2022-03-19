Sciencast Management LP Has $4.87 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 205.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,101 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $238.92. 5,113,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,290,429. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.02. The company has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

