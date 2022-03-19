Sciencast Management LP Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 982.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after buying an additional 25,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after buying an additional 84,172 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 30.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,530. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 821 shares of company stock valued at $222,351. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

