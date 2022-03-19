Sciencast Management LP Buys New Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUS. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUS traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,770. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

