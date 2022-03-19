Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 6,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLX traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.83. 1,876,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $196.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.67. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.25, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.24.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

