Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,030,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,890. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.79. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

A number of research firms have commented on OMC. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.