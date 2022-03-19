Sciencast Management LP Acquires 8,605 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,688,000 after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of A stock traded up $2.30 on Friday, hitting $139.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,744,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,020. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

About Agilent Technologies (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.