Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.50. 1,301,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $966.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.06. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $50.63.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2,853.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 252,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,424,000 after acquiring an additional 142,905 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter valued at $3,675,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,759,000 after acquiring an additional 83,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 230,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 72,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

