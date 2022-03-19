Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 460,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after purchasing an additional 49,187 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.67 and a 200 day moving average of $77.88.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.