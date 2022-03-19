Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,120 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $15,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,470. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.77 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79.

