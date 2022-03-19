Saul B. Rosenthal Buys 2,606 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) COO Saul B. Rosenthal bought 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $10,450.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $202.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 106.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 42.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 16.1% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 78,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 4.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 18.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 52,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.