Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 202,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,284,396 shares.The stock last traded at $8.16 and had previously closed at $7.88.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SAND)
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
