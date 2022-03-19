Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 202,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,284,396 shares.The stock last traded at $8.16 and had previously closed at $7.88.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 221.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,835,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,793 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after acquiring an additional 608,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 436,343 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,610,000 after acquiring an additional 405,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 4,023.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 387,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 377,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

