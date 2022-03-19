SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Gap Up to $14.00

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.00, but opened at $14.59. SandRidge Energy shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 21,725 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. The firm has a market cap of $521.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.68.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $5,927,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 7,543.5% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after purchasing an additional 520,500 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 645,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 411,810 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,930,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SandRidge Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.