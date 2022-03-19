San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

San Miguel Co. (OTCMKTS:SMGBY – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.60 and last traded at $20.60. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21.

About San Miguel (OTCMKTS:SMGBY)

San Miguel Corporation engages in food and beverage, packaging, energy, fuel and oil, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. Its Food and Beverage segment is involved in feeds production; poultry and livestock farming; processing and selling poultry and meat products; processing and marketing of refrigerated processed and canned meat products; milling, producing, and marketing of flour, flour mixes, bakery ingredients, butter, margarine, cheese, milk, ice cream, jelly-based snacks and desserts, oils, salad aids, biscuits, and condiments; importing and marketing of coffee and coffee-related products; and grain terminal handling.

