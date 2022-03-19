S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €28.00 by Warburg Research

S&T (ETR:SANT – Get Rating) has been given a €28.00 ($30.77) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 101.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SANT. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective on S&T in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($32.97) price objective on S&T in a research report on Tuesday.

Get S&T alerts:

Shares of ETR SANT opened at €14.53 ($15.97) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $960.38 million and a PE ratio of 16.47. S&T has a twelve month low of €11.22 ($12.33) and a twelve month high of €24.20 ($26.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €17.99.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.