RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RWEOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($52.75) to €46.50 ($51.10) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($42.86) to €39.10 ($42.97) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($42.09) to €42.50 ($46.70) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of RWEOY traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $41.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.60 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

