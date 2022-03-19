RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €64.00 Price Target at UBS Group

RTL Group (EBR:RTL – Get Rating) has been given a €64.00 ($70.33) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on RTL Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.80 ($69.01) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($59.34) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($63.74) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €60.47 ($66.45).

RTL Group has a twelve month low of €59.84 ($65.76) and a twelve month high of €76.02 ($83.54).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

