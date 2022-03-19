Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.86) target price on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,350 ($17.56) to GBX 1,340 ($17.43) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.60) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.51) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.16) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.60) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,410 ($18.34).

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 1,627 ($21.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of £16.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,435.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,410.63. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,198.50 ($15.59) and a one year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.64).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 6.26%. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

