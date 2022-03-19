Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AAL. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,150 ($40.96) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,900 ($37.71) to GBX 3,050 ($39.66) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.61) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Liberum Capital cut Anglo American to a hold rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.27) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,491.11 ($45.40).

LON AAL opened at GBX 3,684.50 ($47.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 2,350 ($30.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,141.50 ($53.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,539.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,099.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($50.96), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($3,113,795.84). Also, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($37.67) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($7,948.86).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

