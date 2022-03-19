Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Shares Up 2.1%

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.58 and last traded at $11.56. 653,460 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,354,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.