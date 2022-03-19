Round Rock Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $333.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.03.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

