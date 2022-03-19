ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Hits $0.0033 on Exchanges

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. During the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $8.33 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.61 or 0.00261662 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000078 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000178 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.