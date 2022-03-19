Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC reduced its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. blooom inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. blooom inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Rollins by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $40.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

