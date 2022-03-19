Roger E. Susi Sells 10,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IRadimed stock opened at $51.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.64. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $54.73. The company has a market capitalization of $642.39 million, a P/E ratio of 69.12 and a beta of 0.84.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

IRMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered IRadimed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

