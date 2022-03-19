Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Update

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the February 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan purchased 13,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $111,356.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan J. Merryman sold 27,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $220,795.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,872 shares of company stock worth $149,453 and have sold 33,858 shares worth $271,539. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 83,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 million, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.13. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.51 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 16.57%.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 450 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

