Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Director Brian J. Blaser Purchases 47,060 Shares

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) Director Brian J. Blaser bought 47,060 shares of Rockley Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $197,181.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RKLY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. 5,352,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of -0.22. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rockley Photonics by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RKLY. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockley Photonics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

About Rockley Photonics (Get Rating)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.