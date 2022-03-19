Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) Director Brian J. Blaser Purchases 47,060 Shares

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) Director Brian J. Blaser bought 47,060 shares of Rockley Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $197,181.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE RKLY traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.58. 5,352,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of -0.22. Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $16.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rockley Photonics by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.
