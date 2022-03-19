RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
RIBT opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.83.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%.
About RiceBran Technologies (Get Rating)
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.
