RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RIBT opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $1.83.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 214.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 32,258 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 86,113 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RiceBran Technologies by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 714,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 206,827 shares during the period. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

