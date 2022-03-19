RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. RF Industries had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. RF Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RFIL opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $9.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.49.

Get RF Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali bought 7,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $58,252.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,381 shares of company stock worth $159,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 323.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 36,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RF Industries by 16.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RF Industries in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

RF Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.